Knox County Helping His Hands

announced it's moving locations. an area church helped in the process. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is outside the new location. he tells us how the organization was able to get the new building and when they'll be open for business. it's quiet now but workers have been busy out here at the old united health care building. workers hope to give helping his hands a bigger facility to help more people. <helping his hands in vincennes has needed more space for some time. "i'd say for about three years we kind of joked about that a little bit. just you know 'oh it'd be nice if this room if this room was a little bit bigger. boy it'd be nice if we had a little bit more storage.'" the organization provides a food pantry and other needs to the local community. organizers also respond to disasters nationwide. this means helping his hands has a stock pile of goods on the ready when needed. "for the last three major hurricanes we've taken a total of three semi's to each of those disasters. that takes a lot of space for supplies." helping his hands will now move into the old united healthcare building on willow. "we're going to have tables in here and stuff to where they can sit down." the new building will add space for storage. but it will also help the organization's services as well. "this is the auto ministry area. so this is where the garage door will be. and the cars can come in and we can basically put them in at an angle." the new building is a big deal for helping his hands. the move came with help from the bethany christian church. "they are expanding. they are putting a church campus here in vincennes. and they are the ones who purchased the building." the church will occupy part of the building. the rest is donated to helping his hands. "the people that we've walked through the building to show say 'how in the world, people don't do that kind of thing.' they've never heard churches doing things like that." > the new space will almost double what helping his hands is currently accustomed to. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. i'll have your