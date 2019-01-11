Clear
Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Posted: Fri Jan 11 15:54:17 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 15:54:18 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

to you. the flu virus is always changing. this means vaccines also have to constantly change to protect people. new tonight at 6.. we're looking at how the future could be promising with the help of people like "bailey mac-innis". she's a senior at rose-hulman institute of technology. we caught up with her working in a lab on campus. she was part of a group of researchers at mayo clinic over the summer. they looked at how genetics may impact a person or creature with the flu. the group made a discovery when it came to mice and the flu. mice missing a certain gene exhibited few.. to no exhibited few.. a certain gene mice missing a certain gene exhibited few.. to no symptoms when they got the virus. working to find out what the mechanism is behind that, hopefully that can help us in the future, maybe come up with different treatment mechanisms or proactive prevention of the flu. mac-innis said helping make this discovery was interesting. she said you never know where
