Speech to Text for The Chamber Legislative Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and leadership experience. the terre haute chamber of commerce is focusing on advocacy in the year ahead. the group is hosting monthly meetings. local lawmakers chat about things that may impact local business and economy. senator jon ford.. along with state representatives "alan morrison".. and newcomer "tonya pfaff" were there today. the first session of the year focused on new bills being introduced. "the chamber becoming a little bit more involved in advocacy and a little bit more closely monitoring legislative affairs is something that has been met with great success. our members like to know that we are over there doing these things and that we are being their lookout on the legislative front for them. for a calendar of upcoming events.. or to simply learn more about how to become a member of the chamber.. go to our website at