Saturn Petcare celebration

Posted: Fri Jan 11 15:50:34 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 15:50:34 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of privacy." indiana's governor is helping welcome an international company to terre haute. it's something he expects to benefit the entire state. we've been following plans for "saturn petcare" for quite some time. now... news 10's garrett brown joins us live after today's visit from the governor. indiana's governor doesn't stop by the wabash valley everyday.. but he was here with good intention this morning. governor holcomb says the arrival of saturn petcare is a dream come true for the future of indiana. <the future home of saturn's petcare new pet food production plant served a different purpose friday. it welcomed to the states newest residents. "we really feel welcome and we are very happy to start this project finally." but the biggest welcome came straight from governor holcomb himself. he says this has been a plan long in the making. but he was excited when the purchase became official. "well i might have left the floor and jumped in joy. this was a team effort and we had been under discussions for some months but it just kept getting better and better and it was really a match made in heaven." the governor says the opening could lead to even more development in the future of indiana business. "we're talking about two hundred new jobs, these are careers. when saturn plants their flag on hoosier soil its sending out a global message in a sense and we're proud to partner with them and grow with them." now it may be more than a year before production in the new plant will begin. but if all goes well this plant could be just the beginning for the wabash valley. "but we see in the u.s. market we see a huge opportunity for the future. which would mean that there would be further expansion here in this business."> now the ceo of saturn petcare said the plant does need a lot of work done before workers can begin. they expect it to be up and running by the end of spring in 20-20. reporting live in terre haute im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.
