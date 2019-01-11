Speech to Text for The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash valley is under a winter storm warning until sunday morning. snow will begin moving in over the course of the evening creating dangerous travel conditions. lows will drop to the upper 20's. tomorrow snow will continue with highs in the lower 30's and snow accumulations from 4 to 6 inches are possible by the end of the day saturday. tomorrow night snow will move out and cold conditions will take over with lows in the upper 20's. a wabash the wabash valley is under a winter storm warning until sunday morning. snow will begin moving in over the course of the evening creating dangerous travel conditions. lows will drop to the upper 20's. tomorrow snow will continue with highs in the lower 30's and snow accumulations from 4 to 6 inches are possible by the end of the day saturday. tomorrow night snow will move out and cold conditions will take over with lows in the upper 20's. the wabash valley is under a winter storm warning until sunday morning. snow will begin moving in over the course of the evening creating dangerous travel conditions. lows will drop to the upper 20's. tomorrow snow will continue with highs in the lower 30's and snow accumulations from 4 to 6 inches are possible by the end of the day saturday. tomorrow night snow will move out and cold conditions will take over with lows in the upper 20's.