Speech to Text for Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

lease on the project". "a local restaurant".. is reacting to the government shut-down "by offering free food". "chick fil-a in terre haute".. announced it will give "free food" to some of the folk affected. managers tell us.. the idea started with a facebook message. a person wondered what the restaurant would do for employees "of the federal penintentiary nearby". roughly "700" of them are "not" getting paid during the shutdown. "the terre haute chick fil-a" decided to do something. on monday.. from 10-30 a-m to 10 p-m.. the restaurant will give-out free chick sandwiches or, nuggets. they'll be "for prison workers "at the federal penintentiary. they'll need to show an i-d to get the food. ///// ////// 04:00:49,00 "so, these are our loyal guests and the people that we see everyday, and our heart really goes out to them and hopefully this helps just a little bit."