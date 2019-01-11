Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Posted: Fri Jan 11 15:11:19 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 15:11:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lease on the project". "a local restaurant".. is reacting to the government shut-down "by offering free food". "chick fil-a in terre haute".. announced it will give "free food" to some of the folk affected. managers tell us.. the idea started with a facebook message. a person wondered what the restaurant would do for employees "of the federal penintentiary nearby". roughly "700" of them are "not" getting paid during the shutdown. "the terre haute chick fil-a" decided to do something. on monday.. from 10-30 a-m to 10 p-m.. the restaurant will give-out free chick sandwiches or, nuggets. they'll be "for prison workers "at the federal penintentiary. they'll need to show an i-d to get the food. ///// ////// 04:00:49,00 "so, these are our loyal guests and the people that we see everyday, and our heart really goes out to them and hopefully this helps just a little bit." /////// "fazolis".. has also given away free food has also given "fazolis".. /////// a little bit." /////// "fazolis".. has also given away free food to help folks affected by the government
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Image

Terre Haute VA Clinic update

Image

Community Corrections changes

Image

Clean eating helps change young boy's life

Image

Man airlifted after early morning crash in Vermillion Count

Image

Dump truck and semi collide hurting two

Image

Should you call 911?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community