Speech to Text for Terre Haute VA Clinic update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

location point" for the offender. plans to build a new, permanent "v-a clinic in terre haute".. remain "on schedule". so far.. "proposals for the project" have been outstanding. that's according "to the veterans affairs office" in indianapolis. however.. "the v-a says".. they're confident "the new clinic" will be modern and serve area veterans well. we should learn more about the project "this may" or, "june". that's when "the v-a" will award "a