Speech to Text for Community Corrections changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gift card" for your donation. "new upgrades".. are improving "your safety and security" in vigo county. that's with a convenient change.. "for vigo county community corrections". "executive director bill watson says".. they switched "t electronic monitoring" "this week". this will help "staff members" keep a better track of offenders "on home detention". like "cell phones".. "watson says".. access can be hindered by a building's size and location. with the upgrades.. "he says".. it helps staff "pin-point an offender's exact whereabouts". /////// //////// "they may have an apartment number, but some of the older apartments, houses and things that have been remodeled... those numbers are all over in those houses. so now we can say he's on the second floor in the northeast corner or southeast corner when we look at those gps points of that address." ///////// "the new upgrades".. also help to keep better track of offenders "at work".. even "if their employer "has a secured wireless device". "watson says".. it does "not" access "their entire system".. just "a