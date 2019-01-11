Speech to Text for Clean eating helps change young boy's life

as you know.. "clean eating" is very important. but for "1"-young boy.. it might change his life. we'd do "anything" to save our children. "1"-local doctor is bringing "his own expertise" " save his son's life". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. joins us now.. to share this story. ///////// dr. sharma is an certified gastroenterologist. but that wasn't always part of his plan. things changed... all because of his son. ////////// < life has a way of changing our plans.. that's certainly the case for local doctor, rajiv sharma. "i never imagined i would be a doctor. i wanted to become a lawyer. well...in reality deep inside i wanted to be a movie star." his life changed after sharma's friend noticed that something was "different" about his son. what seemed like normal "shyness" ended up being much more. "he's not talking..he's two. you might want to get him checked for autism and i'm like uh that never crossed my mind." a doctor diagnoised his son with austim. sharma said his son tried treatment after treatment. he said his family didn't see the change they were wanting... so, the family took matters into their own hands and changed their lifestyles. "so i decided to create my own brand of health foods and supplements which we can use to help him get better and recover." sharma says so far the products he created are working. his employees have even started taking them. "everything we are doing from a nutrition stand point is helping. i truly believe that." clean eating was always his focus... but now he molds all of his products after his son. "this brand and this lifestyle and this way of practice..the way i preach other people...it's all done by keeping my son in mind." sharma says without his family.. his practice wouldn't be the same. "everything i do...design..it's for my family. if my family can take something, if i do something i would do for my family, i'll do for the world." > //////// dr. sharma dr. sharma says his son still has a long way to go... but is prepared to make the journey together. in the meantime he hopes to help out those with autism.. starting with his supplements. back to