Speech to Text for Man airlifted after early morning crash in Vermillion Count

crash site. "new information".. is released after "an early morning crash". "38"-year-old "jason schell" of clinton, indiana.. is recovering.. after being trapped inside of his truck "for hours overnight". that's according "to indiana state police". it happened just after midnight.. on county road-"280" east.. just north of county road-"18"-hundred south "in vermillion county". "schell" tells police.. "a deer" darted out in front of his truck.. causing it to roll over onto its top. "police say".. a passerby finally noticed the wrecked vehicle.. and schell's arm sticking out of one of the windows. "schell" was airlifted "to indianapolis hospital".. with possible "hypo-thermia" and "minor