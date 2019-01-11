Clear
Dump truck and semi collide hurting two

Posted: Fri Jan 11 15:03:37 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 15:03:38 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

they need. a traffic alert for you at this hour.. "a head-on collision".. between "a dump truck" and "semi".. injures "2"-drivers. it happened around 12:45 this afternoon "on darwin road" in western vigo county. "indiana state police say".. "drivers of both trucks".. crossed the center line.. entering a narrow curve in the road. and that's when the "2"-crashed "head-on". we're told winches were hooked up to both rigs in order to pry them apart. "the drivers" were taken "to union hospital" "with mino head injuries". "i-s-p re-constructionists" are working the
