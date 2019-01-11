Speech to Text for Should you call 911?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this weekend. "winter weather".. typically brings "more 9-1-1 calls" to local dispatch centers. "in vigo county".. "dispatchers" take an average o "200" "9-1-1 calls" per day. when "winter weather hits".. "that number" could easily grow to "400"-calls. as you can probably imagine.. "dispatchers" are ver busy answering those calls. but they will get to you.. should "you".. or, "your famil need help.. just like any other day. //////// ////// be respectful, slow down, and if you're not answered right away, just hang tight, we'll get you taken care of, you're just going to have to be patient with us. /////// part of the reason "for the call increase".. could be related to people "calling for non-emergencies". coming-up at "6".. we'll hear "a warning".. to help make sure "everyone" gets the help