Speech to Text for Illinois State Pollice prepare for winter weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across "the state line".. "illinois state police".. will be out "in full force". "troopers say".. they "do" expect travel to become a problem "with the incoming snow". "they say".. you may want to consider staying home to avoid any traffic hazards. "if" you do need to get out on the road... "they say".. it's very important to leave space between "you" and "other drivers". "rear-end collisions" are common during snow events "like what is forecasted" for the weekend. "troopers say".. there are steps "you can take right now" to make travel "safer". //////// /////// 21:33:46 - 21:34:04 trooper tammy welborn "now is a great time to do that equipment check on your vehicle. make sure that you have good working wipers, check you break lights, clear off your headlights. this time of year the salt can kind of make a film on the headlights so now's a good time to clear that off with the visibility becoming lower." ////// we reached-out "to indiana state police as well". they're "also" gearing-up for winter weather patrols this weekend.