Friday Afternoon Weather

SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Posted: Fri Jan 11 09:29:36 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 09:31:36 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

//////// you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 cloud cover will continue increasing for the afternoon - and should have us covered by tonight. lows tonight drop to 29 with snow showers developing. snow stays overnight and into the day tomorrow, with a high at 32. all counties in the news 10 listening area are under a winter storm warning. accumulations continue to trend between 4 and 7 inches through sunday. have a cloud cover will continue increasing for the afternoon - and should have us covered by tonight. lows tonight drop to 29 with snow showers developing. snow stays overnight and into the day tomorrow, with a high at 32. all counties in the news 10 listening area are under a winter storm warning. accumulations continue to trend between 4 and 7 inches through sunday. have a safe weekend. tonight - a comedy group of college students makes its way to the terre haute brewing company. cloud cover will continue increasing for the afternoon - and should have us covered by tonight. lows tonight drop to 29 with snow showers developing. snow stays overnight and into the day tomorrow, with a high at 32. all counties in the news 10 listening area are under a winter storm warning. accumulations continue to trend between 4 and 7 inches through sunday. have a safe weekend.
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny with increasing clouds. Snow developing.
