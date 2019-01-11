Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

//////// you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 cloud cover will continue increasing for the afternoon - and should have us covered by tonight. lows tonight drop to 29 with snow showers developing. snow stays overnight and into the day tomorrow, with a high at 32. all counties in the news 10 listening area are under a winter storm warning. accumulations continue to trend between 4 and 7 inches through sunday. have a safe weekend. tonight - a comedy group of college students makes its way to the terre haute brewing company.