Speech to Text for Firefighters battle Terre Haute apartment fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of clinton. and within the hour, the terre haute fire department got the call to a fire at an apartment on spruce street. it happened on the second level of the sycamore place. a witness told news 10 she woke to a banging noise, then could smell smoke. < "then we heard them yell 'fire department, open up.' then we were scared. so we all ran outside, looked up, and the whole upper half of her apartment was just bursting up in flames."> ////////// one tenant lost her dog in this fire. she also lost everything in her