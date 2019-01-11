Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A free meal for federal government employees

A free meal for federal government employees

Posted: Fri Jan 11 07:22:04 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 07:22:05 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A free meal for federal government employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousands of federal employees are without work during the partial government shutdown. and now-- fast-food restaurant's are doing what they can to help. "fazoli's" is offering free "pizza baked spaghetti" to furloughed federal government employees. to get the deal... you have to buy a drink. it lasts
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny with increasing clouds. Snow developing.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A free meal for federal government employees

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Program, Maple Center Feb7-March 14

Image

Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community