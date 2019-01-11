All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 and storm team 10 keeping you ahead of a winter storm headed our way. abby kirk is live to with what you need to know if you have to be on the road once the snow begins - first - storm team 10's eric stidman is in the weather center tracking the storm. good morning, eric. we'll see a little bit of sunshine to start the day - with highs today at 36. cloud cover will quickly try to blanket the area late this afternoon into the evening. lows tonight drop to 29 with wide spread snow showers developing. snow showers look likely tomorrow, with a high at 32. at this point, accumulations - look like they could fall between 4-6 inches. have a safe weekend.

////

news 10's abby kirk is live with what drivers need to know before the snow hits. if you stay off the roads if possible. this is what officials are saying. but, if you do drive, slow down, be cautious, and remember to share the road with snow plows. the terre haute street department says they plan to be on main roads, bridges, overpasses and hills from midnight till noon on saturday. they are preparing a huge amount of salt and sand mix to lay down on city streets. once we start getting a few inches on the ground, these guys will doing nothing but plow on their 12-hour shifts. the street department tells me they potenitally will be out on the streets for 24-hours...just to get everything completely cleaned up. their plan is to have "your" commmute to work...weekend plans...whatever it may be...run smoothly and safely. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

///

hundreds of thousands of federal workers will miss their first paychecks today. that's as the partial government shutdown enters day 21. yesterday -- president trump spent the day in texas along the u-s/mexico border to push for his border wall. president trump says he could declare a "national emergency" to divert pentagon funds for the wall. he says he'll see what happens in the next few days.

///

fazoli's is doing its part to help furloughed workers. today through sunday - the restaurant is offering free "pizza baked spaghetti" to the furloughed employees. to get the deal... you have to buy a drink. again - this deal lasts through sunday at terre haute and vincennes locations.

///

the terre haute city council held off on making a decision to vacate a portion of 8th street. this could have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project. the ordinance would vacate 8th street between cherry street and wabash avenue. councilman todd nation said he's not convinced this section of 8th street needs closed. project planners and mayor duke bennett say if 8th street isn't vacated, the whole project will not happen. this item will be back on next month's agenda. councilman nation will introduce ordinances to change 8th, 9th, and cherry to two way streets. also, the capital improvement board will premiere renderings of the convention center at it's next meeting on tuesday.

///

again today -- special guests from the "indiana office of community and rural affairs" are in town. they're presenting results "over a survey" to improve downtown terre haute. the report covers changes the community would like to see. it also discusses likes and dislikes about main street.