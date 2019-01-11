Speech to Text for Jumpstart Program, Maple Center Feb7-March 14

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with anneliese payne about the jumpstart program. the maple center jumpstart program is a 10 day program . it is an educational program which encourages a positive outlook on life while helping participants make lifestyle changes in regard to their diet, exercise and smoking with the emphasis of the program on healthy eating. february 7 - march 14 registration deadline is january 24th face to face meetings on february 7th and march 14th $95 to the maple center, $169 to plant pure nation cost includes lipid panel and blood glucose at start and finish of program. online support and education during the 10 day program meals are provided by plan and pure nation for the 10 days the maple center, 1801 n 6th st #600, terre haute phone: 234-8733 www.themaplecenter.org