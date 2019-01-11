Clear
Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT FOR ALL NEWS 10 COUNTIES

Posted: Fri Jan 11 02:57:15 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 03:19:21 PST 2019

Friday: Increasingly cloudy. Not as cold. High: 36°

Friday night: Snow developing overnight. Low: 28°

Saturday: Snow showers continue. Accumulations likely. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: With an area of high pressure gliding to the east, and the winter storm we've been eyeing moving in tonight, count on a day of changing weather. Sunshine is likely for the first part of the day with increasing clouds by tonight. Snow showers are likely to develop tonight, last overnight and into the day on Saturday. Some snow could even last into the first part of Sunday. We're feeling confident that, at a minimum, 3-4" can be expected. Some early indications for Saturday show that total snowfall periods Friday through Sunday, could get a little higher. Totals near 7" (maybe a little higher) can not be ruled out, but with the high pressure still a few hundred miles east, some drier air to the southeast, and Saturday's day time high slightly above freezing, some snow development may be limited. This is a developing weather situation and Storm Team 10 will continue to track new information for you. Get it here first and later tonight on News 10 First At Five.

Terre Haute
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Sunny with increasing clouds. Snow developing.
