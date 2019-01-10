Clear

Makinzi Meurer

North Knox senior becomes schools all-time girls leading scorer

Posted: Thu Jan 10 20:05:56 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 20:05:56 PST 2019
on the season... north knox visited shoals....special night for lady warriors senior makinzi meurer... her first bucket of the game is a three....she came in needing 12 to become the programs all-time leading scorer... meurer showing off her athleticism, remember she's going to ue for track....her steal and bucket is points nine and two... very next play....north knox pressing.....they get the steal and here's your record breaker....makinzi meurer is the new north knox girls basketball all-time scoring leader... she broke mckenna williams old mark of 1,587 set back in 2007.... north knox wins big 86-35....only fitting on her record setting night that
