high the top 1a high school girls basketball game in the state took place tonight in the wabash valley as second ranked vincennes rivet hosted number six loogootee... this game at rivet lived up to the hype... third quarter.....loogootee's tie-ann--uh graber with the steal....she stops and pops the jumper...;lady lions up seven... graber can share the rock...what a dime to sydney davis....loogoo tee would take a seven-point lead to the final quarter... rivet's perfect season in jeopardy.... lady patriots go to work in the fourth....down 11, tia tolbert coast to coast and she draws the foul....she'd hit the free throw and comeback is on... less than two to go....grace waggoner gets the miss, scores on the putback and gets fouled.....the three-point play makes it a two-point defict for rivet... 15 seconds left...tie game at 49....loogootee misses and here comes rivet....tia tolbert was not going to be denied she scores with 1.4 seconds left to give rivet their first lead of the game at 51-49... looogootee one last chance, but nothing happening...rivet forces the turnover and literally steals this game... down 11 with less than three to go, rivet rallies to win 51-49....lady patriots stay unbeaten