THN THS SWIMMING

last year the terre haute north boys and girls swim teams ended years of frustration with a sweep over their rivals terre haute south... tonight the patriots were looking to do it again to the braves... << big crowd on hand at the aquatic center in terre haute for the two's annual swim meet... on the boys side...terre haute north junior tyler sommer swam a season best 5:02:18 to win the 500 yard freestyle... 100 yard backstroke, its michael deckard winning...the terre haute north senior swam a solid time of 57 seconds.... the sommer family continued to dominate the pool....this time its nathan winning the 100 yard breaststroke... terre haute north crushes terre haute 131-55....the patriot boys sweep the braves for the second year in a row... the girls race was much more competitive.... great finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay....terre haute north freshman nevaeh lauritzen lor-it-zen would swim pass maria hillyer in the final leg to win and she was pumped up about it..... the sakbun family had a lot to enjoy.... apsara sakbun showed why she's going to ball state to swim...she crushed the field in the 100 yard backstroke... then young sister haley sakbun almost set a school record in the 100 yard breaststroke.... the terre haute south freshman was great winning in a time just over a minute-nine seconds... the girls came down to the final race....the 400 yard freestyle relay... south was down six points, but they take the lead when apsara sakbun and the lady braves took first.. but moments later terre haute north would retake the lead....senior margaret demchak and her lady patriots relay team took second... followed in third place by hayden mattick and her north relay team.... north finishing second and third in the relay wins the meet for them, 95-91 over south....the lady patriots get the sweep over south for the second year in a row....>> ? tonight