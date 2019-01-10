Speech to Text for January (weather) is here to stay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 19. light and variable wind. friday increasing clouds, with a high near 37. calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. friday night snow, mainly after 1am. low around 29. east southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. thanks weather... terre haute north