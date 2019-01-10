Clear
The Main Street America Vision

Posted: Thu Jan 10 19:20:15 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 19:20:16 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

are south dakota and utah. a national group is working with the city of terre haute to imrove it's downtown. the group is called "main street america". tonight it hosted a public meeting at the indiana theatre. leaders were looking for input on improving downtown terre haute. nearly 500 people within the community responded. they took surveys about the changes they want to see in the future. oragnizers say they're looking forward to the results its very valuable data and just that one on one time that we're going to get to make a plan for the future not just for a few months but for five to ten years down the road meanwhile....members of the "state office of community and rural affiars", the terre haute chamber and other city officials got a special presentation of the survey's findings. terre haute's visitors got a tour of "main street terre haute" as well. the representatives from indianapolis say there's work to be done.. but the community is heading
