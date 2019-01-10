Speech to Text for Getting ready for the snow

ahead of this weekend's predicted snowfall - storm team 10's brady harp caught up with the vigo county highway department. he has more on the department's plan of action when the snow begins to fall. < highway officials tell me preparing roads for winter weather can take some time and they say they are preparing now ahead of this weekend's snowfall. dan bennett: "today we are putting down brine on the secondary roads and tomorrow we will be putting down brine on the primary roads. after that when the storm comes in we typically mix salt and sand." vigo county road officials say they are already preparing roads for this weekend's winter weather. right now they say they are using brine - a salt and water mix to prep the roads for possibly four inches of snow friday night into saturday. officials say they will be out working to clear the roads as soon as the storm moves in. bennett: "when it first starts snowing. we'll get out and drive around and then as it starts to accumulate we'll call the office crew in and drivers." after that - it's all hands on deck. officials say to give plows plenty of room and slow down during winter weather. bennett: "these are massive trucks and as they are pushing snow they are kind of wobbling around and just give them as much leeway as you can and the first chance you get to pass them get around them or maybe take a different route." vigo county highway officials tell me it will take some time after the snow falls to completely clear the roads so give yourself some extra time if you have to do any travelling. remember to check the storm team 10 weather app for the latest winter weather information. in vigo county i'm brady harp - storm team 10.>