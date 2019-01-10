Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street closure

Posted: Thu Jan 10 19:15:06 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 19:15:06 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council is still considering a measure that would have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight... the council discussed an ordinance that would close a portion of eighth street... to make way for the convention center. news 10's heather good is live in downtown terre haute. she has more on what a yes or no vote would mean for the project. i'm live in downtwon terre haute on eighth street between wabash and cherry. this is the section of road that planners say needs to be closed to allow for a new convention center. tonight... the city council discussed the ordinance that would vacate this section of road. one councilman in particular... todd nation... raised questions about a recent traffic study... and said he was not convinced this section of road needs to be closed. those who have been planning this project... and mayor duke bennett say if this road is not closed... the whole project will not happen. i asked the mayor if there was any point in not voting on the measure tonight. mayor duke bennett says, "no, not really. i mean i understand that there wasn't a lot of public discussion maybe, that's what some were looking for but there's enough data there to know that we really need to close that street to make this project go. if we don't close eighth street the project is done. that's the only place downtown it's going to fit." this item will be back on next month's agenda. councilman nation -- who i mentioned before -- says he plans to bring forth legislation to change eighth... ninth... and cherry to two way streets. some other member of the board responded to the news tonight basically saying let's get the convention center project done first. we also learned tonight there will be a public unveiling of the convention center project next tuesday. we are just waiting on specifics. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. indiana lawmakers and
Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Makinzi Meurer

Image

VINCENNES RIVET

Image

THN THS SWIMMING

Image

January (weather) is here to stay

Image

The Main Street America Vision

Image

Getting ready for the snow

Image

'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Image

Porter Mooore

Image

Girls wrestlers

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community