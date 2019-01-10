Speech to Text for 'If we don't close 8th Street the project is done.' City council waits to vote on downtown street c

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute city council is still considering a measure that would have a huge impact on the future of the downtown convention center and hotel project. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. tonight... the council discussed an ordinance that would close a portion of eighth street... to make way for the convention center. news 10's heather good is live in downtown terre haute. she has more on what a yes or no vote would mean for the project. i'm live in downtwon terre haute on eighth street between wabash and cherry. this is the section of road that planners say needs to be closed to allow for a new convention center. tonight... the city council discussed the ordinance that would vacate this section of road. one councilman in particular... todd nation... raised questions about a recent traffic study... and said he was not convinced this section of road needs to be closed. those who have been planning this project... and mayor duke bennett say if this road is not closed... the whole project will not happen. i asked the mayor if there was any point in not voting on the measure tonight. mayor duke bennett says, "no, not really. i mean i understand that there wasn't a lot of public discussion maybe, that's what some were looking for but there's enough data there to know that we really need to close that street to make this project go. if we don't close eighth street the project is done. that's the only place downtown it's going to fit." this item will be back on next month's agenda. councilman nation -- who i mentioned before -- says he plans to bring forth legislation to change eighth... ninth... and cherry to two way streets. some other member of the board responded to the news tonight basically saying let's get the convention center project done first. we also learned tonight there will be a public unveiling of the convention center project next tuesday. we are just waiting on specifics. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. indiana lawmakers and