Porter Mooore

it.>> last night olney central beat number one vincennes university 98-96 in one of the top junior college basketball games this season... the contest featured two locals, who are having good seasons.... vu has former terre haute south star craig porter, he had 14 points and nine rebounds wednesday night... for the season the trail blazers freshman is averaging 7.4 pionts, 5.4 rebounds. he tops on vu in blocks and second in assist. as for moore...he put up 24 in olney central's win over vu....he's averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 assist... the former cloverdale star is shooting 47 percent from the field, including 44 percent from behind the arc... both guys continue to stay hungry as they chase their division one dreams! < keep going. i'm the underdog right now. i think its because of my size. i didn't get enough credit. is what it is. god put me in this place for a reason. i'm going out there and show what i can do. sky is the limit as far as i know right now. don't over look someone because of their past. some things