Speech to Text for Girls wrestlers

back... the wabash valley friday will be sending four grapplers to the girls wrestling state finals... terre haute south's jaryn strong, terre haute north's virginia graf along with torie buchanan and annalyse dooley from west vigo will all be in action... strong, dooley and graf have all been to state before, this is buchanan's first state finals appearance, she's just a freshman... all four are excited to have made it this far....they hope to make history and bring home terre haute's very first girls wrestling state title! <<i placed seventh and then third last year. hoping to keep moving up. hopefully win it this year. goal is to get the title and bring it home to terre haute north, but to just do my best. know i can do it. just have to push myself. i can do it. my goal is go in there. take my shots and try to win