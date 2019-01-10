Speech to Text for Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

january 13th. turning to the internet for health advice may seem helpful and convenient. but.. relying solely on self diagnosis can be bad. in fact.. one local woman says she almost lost her life because she avoided going to the doctor. in this health alert... news 10's jordan kudisch joins us in the studio with an important warning... the pew research center says "80" percent of internet users have searched for health-related topics. sometimes.. it may seem like that online advice "eases" health concerns. but it's something you should do with caution. < shelby johnson says she is one of those people who prefers answers from the internet... over visiting a doctor. "the internet. or i call my grandma and she gets on the internet and googles stuff for me." some people, like johnson says the cost gets in the way of treatment. "we probably should go to the doctor but co-pays and the bills after a co-pay, it's just not worth it." but this time.. shelby almost paid with her life.. to avoid the cost of visiting the doctor. "i woke up at 4 a.m. with a pain in my right side. i was like i have irritable bowels so i was like it's just that it's fine." what felt like common irritation...ended up being much more. "sure enough at 2 p.m. i was rushed to emergency surgery to have my appendix removed." a local doctor says it takes at least 10-15 years to be able to be trained enough to diagnose and treat people. "many times they are just desperately looking for help and instead of calling the physicans office or asking the physician they just try to go on the internet." he has the experience... and says everyone and their treatments are different. it's something johnson now understands. that's why she says that trip to the doctor may be life-saving. "if i would've waited any longer it would've been ten times worse because my appendix would've ruptured." > doctor kumar says you may still turn to the internet for health advice. but -- if you do... make sure the site has legitimate medical informaiton. some of those sites include the cdc.gov and mayoclinic.org. you can also try calling your physician first and to see if it's