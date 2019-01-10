Clear

Celebrating 110 years

Posted: Thu Jan 10 15:24:53 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 15:24:53 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a terre haute woman is celebrating triple digits today! "happy 110th birthday louise!" you heard right! 110! the folks at westminster village celebrated her big day with a party! louise was born and raised in terre haute. she went right to work after graduating high school.. she worked in the same place for 48 years before retirement. from all of us here at news 10..
