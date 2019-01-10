Speech to Text for The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

that's what some people say they think of when it comes to downtown terre haute. now... a group is ready to create more growth and draw people to town. good evening and thanks for joining us. over the past few months we've told you about a special survey. local and state leaders are taking that information and using it to improve the city. news 10's garrett brown is live tonight. he learned about what people had to say in the survey. in our top story... he explains what the community has in mind.. it's all to make sure terre haute becomes a better place to live.. visit.. and work.. that survey asked "what words come to mind when you think about downtown terre haute. " some of the top words were empty, historic and potential. city leaders want to use those words as a jumping point for change. <deborah cole is the store manager of studio twenty nine that is just over a month old. cole says this move to open downtown is based on the main streets potential. "7th and wabash is just an awesome corner and we knew that the convention center was coming in. theres a lot of opportunity for downtown to expand and we wanted to be part of that." but cole isnt alone. a recent survey done with the help of national main street showed that people would like to see more local stores and restaurants. it's a goal downtown terre haute is hoping to continue to work on. "people see that we have a lot of retail space right now and its just going after those businesses, trying to attract new businesses. maybe new entertainment." members of the community and state office of community and rural affairs also came to terre haute to present the surveys findings. "and that's what people are looking for right now is more of an experience, rather than going to just one destination and just buying whatever items you might need." it may take years for some of these changes to happen. but stores like studio twenty nine are ready to help in the cause. "and now i think we're kind of getting back. to downtown terre haute. i think that's what we need to do. we need to concentrate on building terre haute back up again to its glory."> now if you would like to hear more results from the findings and voice your opinion, there will be a community forum here at the indiana theater at 6:30 tonight. reporting live from the indiana theater. im news 10s garrett brown, back