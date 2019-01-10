Speech to Text for Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a comedy a comedy a comedy group of college students.. make their way "to the terre haute brewing company" "tomorrow night". and one of the performers.. is from right here in terre haute. news 10's.. "ross rowling".. sits down with "emma sappington".. to find-out.. why she says.. "improv changed her life". he steps "off the beaten path". //////// < emma sappington president of backdoor comedy the beauty of improv comedy comes from no show ever being quite like another.... "the yes and technique is the basis for improv which means that you say yes to whatever situation you're give and add to it." like life...it's made up as you go... "having that attitude where you just accept and agree and react and adapt can be really beneficial to your mentality." terre haute's own emma sappington cut her comedy chops at the io theater in chicago "it's the best place in the world, that where amy poehler, tina fey, chris farley, they all came from io theater." but the road to the stage, hasn't always been easy... my freshman year of college i was getting these really bad headaches and i didn't know why." the diagnosis...chiari malformation... "in my case chiari malformation means that my brain was being herniated by my skull." the solution...brain surgery... "everything was fine but when i woke up from surgery i was in a manic state. " "so i was immediately put into a psychiatric hospital about a week after." just a few weeks later...emma was off to chase her dreams... an incredible turn of events. "i think my parents were actually the crazy ones for letting me go to chicago right after." she credits those five weeks to changing her outlook... "i wrote some really beautiful essays and i came up with some really good material when i was manic, but it's not worth it when you crash like that." her mindset... "in life if somebody throws brain surgery at you, you have to say yes and add to it in a positive manner." and ultimately, her life... "i learned that it's not about planning out life its more about the reaction and adaptation." perhaps humor really is the best medicine.... in terre haute with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10.> ///////// "if" you "if" you would like to see "emma".. you have a chance "tomorrow night" "at the terre haute brewing company". doors open at "7"-o'clock.. with the show starting at "9". there's a "5"-dollar "cash only" cover charge. and.. a quick note.. due to the mature content of the show.. it "is" recommended.. that guests are at least