Clear

The Jet Stream

The Jet Stream

Posted: Thu Jan 10 14:42:21 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 14:42:22 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The Jet Stream

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here at here at storm team 10, we always try to give you the most accurate and easy to understand weather facts. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now, to give us a little insight on how the jet stream is affecting your temperatures "right now". ///////// < every aspect of weather plays a role into our daily forecast. however.. some things play bigger roles than others. the jet steam is one of those factors that has a lead role in determining our weather patterns. here's what you need to know. let's say we have a jet stream positioned from washington state in the west, and it curves down to the carolinas out east. the jet stream is a channel of fast moving air
Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Clear & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Have a medical issue? Relying on the internet could cost you your life

Image

Celebrating 110 years

Image

The Terre Haute Main Street Tour

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Making it up as she goes

Image

The Jet Stream

Image

Winter is here, Kevin talks weekend snow

Image

Happy 100th Birthday to Rosella Parks

Image

Crawford County Tax Cap

Image

Marshall Lion Statues

Image

Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community