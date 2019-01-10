Clear

Crawford County Tax Cap

Posted: Thu Jan 10 14:29:51 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 14:29:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crawford County Tax Cap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from property "collected money money "collected from property taxes" is where many government agencies "get their funding". "these taxes".. can change.. depending "on a county's assessed value". "1"-county is now looking.. to limit the amount of change. news 10's.. bureau chief.. "gary brian".. has been "in crawford county, illinois".. searching for answers on what's at stake. //////// < "tonight crawford county board members will vote on a property tax extension limitation law. the complicated tax law has some county officals concerned about the rate in which it was presented." "ptell" for short, the law will be voted on tonight at the crawford county board meeting. a yes vote would put the law on the county's next election as a referendum. the subject is complicated but broken down this is what "ptell" does. government agencies like school corporations and sanitation departments get funding through property taxes. when assessed values go up.. so can the amount these agencies can ask for. according to the illinois department of revenue.. "ptell" slows down this amount. this is intended for when property values and assessments increase faster than inflation. crawford county's "ptell" was added to the agenda only days ago. i reached out to a number of county board members. however.. all declined to go on camera. i also spoke with a number of crawford county officials. many shared a concern for needing more time to research "ptell". one of those concerned is robinson schools superintendent "josh quick". "there seems to be a rush into this. and i am concerned that people may not completely understand the implications. not only for the school district but for all of the other local government entities that this would impact." "a public information meeting is set for five pm illinois time with the crawford county board meeting following at six. in crawford county, gary brian news 10."> ////////// expect "another cold expect expect "another cold night ahead"... the question is.. how low can we expect temperatures to go?!
