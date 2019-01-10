Speech to Text for Help with AIDS treatment in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

around "500"-hoosiers "every year" are infected "wit h-i-v". "those numbers" have stayed "consistent" since the 19-80's. however.. what's evolved over the years.. are the number of deaths "tied to the virus". now "health experts say".. it's "a much more manageable disease". with advanced treatment and services available.. "officials say" to expect the number of those being infected "to decline". today.. "positive link".. hosted nearly "40"-organization "at clabber girl".. to discuss "the continuum of h-i-v care". ///////// /////// "we kind of want to bring people up to speed on what's happening, what the resources are currently in the state and kind of start a discussion about who are those folks in the community that are doing some of these services that we might be able to bring to the table and start working together toward a solution." //////// to learn more about "the community aids action group of vigo county".. or, the local and state-wide services available.. go to "w-t-h-i