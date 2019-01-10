Clear

Indiana lawmakers talk revenge porn law

Posted: Thu Jan 10 14:19:50 PST 2019
"a possible law".. is "in the works".. to protect victims "of revenge porn". we 1st told you about this "on news 10 this morning". news 10's.. "alia blackburn".. is in our newsroom.. to explain.. what this "could mean". //////// <what would "you" do if someone released sexually explicit videos and pictures of you -- to the internet -- all without your consent? for one indiana senator -- he's turning to the law to help you fight back. republican "mike bohacek" introduced a bill this week. it would allow victims of revenge porn to sue for damages -- up to 10-thousand dollars. the disturbing act is often done by a person -- like an ex -- to cause someone else embarassement or distress. it's also an act -- that bohacek says -- happens too often in the hoosier state and in the country. <mike bohacek/ indiana state senator: "in my opinion, you have a reasonable expectation of privacy when you allow somebody to take images of this type of you. and when they violate that expectation of privacy and trust, then yes you would have a civil case in my opinion."> bohacek says lawmakers will meet again monday... so they can talk more about the bill before there's a vote. in the newsroom -- ab -- back to you> ////////
