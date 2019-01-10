Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Thu Jan 10 09:30:58 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 10:45:28 PST 2019
continued sunshine for the afternoon, with some clouds mixing in and then, clear and cold again tonight with lows at 19. clouds will begin moving in tomorrow, and it will get a little warmer, too. highs for friday at 37. it looks as though some light snow could start developing by tomorrow night, lows at 28. at this point, accumulations look very possible.
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Cold with a calm breeze.
