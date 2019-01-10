Clear

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Two men will be in Vigo County court today in connection with a case involving corrupt business influence forgery and counterfeiting.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 06:18:08 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 06:18:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two men will two men will be in vigo county court today. in connection with a case involving corrupt business influence... forgery and counterfeiting. it's all the result of a nearly four-year long investigation. news 10's abby kirk is following this story for you this morning. she joins us live at the courthouse. alia, jon... "richard turriff" and james passwater the second...both face charges. a tip to indiana state police claimed turriff's business.. "r and d imports".. was processing as many as "50"-thousand auto titles a year. "turriff" processed titles sold in canada. state police say passwater's name was on all of them.. yet not all of the handwriting matched his. a "third" man.. "matthew newberry".. claims "turriff" used photocopied title applications with passwater's name already on them. both men will be in court at 9 this morning. i will be there. i will continue to update you both on-air and online at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse, ak,
Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 12°
Indianapolis
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Cold with a calm breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

Image

Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Image

Jordan Barnes

Image

Olney Central

Image

THN THS

Image

Barr-Reeve/Loogootee

Image

How to stay safe with a gun in your home

Image

Church shares positive message

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community