Speech to Text for Two men arrested in a case involving corrupt business practices

two men will two men will be in vigo county court today. in connection with a case involving corrupt business influence... forgery and counterfeiting. it's all the result of a nearly four-year long investigation. news 10's abby kirk is following this story for you this morning. she joins us live at the courthouse. alia, jon... "richard turriff" and james passwater the second...both face charges. a tip to indiana state police claimed turriff's business.. "r and d imports".. was processing as many as "50"-thousand auto titles a year. "turriff" processed titles sold in canada. state police say passwater's name was on all of them.. yet not all of the handwriting matched his. a "third" man.. "matthew newberry".. claims "turriff" used photocopied title applications with passwater's name already on them. both men will be in court at 9 this morning. i will be there. i will continue to update you both on-air and online at w-t-h-i tv dot com. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse, ak,