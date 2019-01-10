Speech to Text for Master Gardener-Volunteer Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a purdue <jon talks with dana <jon talks with dana gadeker. a purdue master gardener basic training will be offered to vigo county residents from 9 a.m. to noon on tuesdays, feb 5 - may 7 in room w104 at ivy tech community college at 8000 s. education drive. the purdue master gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for purdue extension. participants enter a specially designed training program in home horticulture. upon completion of the training program, they are master gardener interns. the purdue master gardener basic training program will consist of 13 sessions. topics covered are soils and plant nutrition, plant science, plant disease diagnosis, insect identification and control, weed identification and control, ornamentals in the landscape, gardening for wildlife, lawn care, plant propagation, annuals and perennials, and pesticide safety and alternatives. purdue extension specialists, extension educators, advanced master gardeners, and local horticulture experts serve as instructors. cost is $85. advance registration is required by jan. 25. for registration information contact extension educator dana gadeken at purdue extension vigo county office; 812-462-3371 or 275 ohio st. <jon talks with dana gadeker. a purdue master gardener basic training will be offered to vigo county residents from 9 a.m. to noon on tuesdays, feb 5 - may 7 in room w104 at ivy tech community college at 8000 s. education drive. the purdue master gardener program is designed to train volunteers to assist with horticultural education programs for purdue extension. participants