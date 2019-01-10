All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two men will be in vigo county court today. in connection with a case involving corrupt business influence,. forgery and counterfeiting. it's all the result of a nearly four-year long investigation. news 10's abby kirk is following this story for you this morning. she joins us live from the county courthouse. "richard turriff" and james passwater the second both face charges. a tip to indiana state police claimed turriff's business.. "r and d imports".. was processing as many as "50"-thousand auto titles a year. Turriff processed titles sold in canada. state police say passwater's name was on all of them.. yet not all of the handwriting matched his. a third man, matthew newberry. claims "turriff" used photocopied title applications with passwater's name already on them. both men will be in court at 9 this morning. i will be there. i will continue to update you both on-air and online at wthitv.com. reporting live from the vigo county courthouse, ak, news 10.

employees at a local restaurant robbed at gunpoint. if you can - take a look at the images on your screen. they were taken at around nine o'clock tuesday night. this is at the ulloa's mexican restaurant at gunpoint. that's on lafayette avenue. police want you to pay extra close attention to the clothing the suspects are wearing. "if" you have any information that can help police find these suspects, call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

police are investigating how a historic headstone got knocked over in a parke county cemetery. it happened at the "bloomingdale friends cemetery". the incident was reported tuesday night. the stone has been there since the early 19-hundreds. police do not have a suspect at this time.

the partial government shutdown over the border wall is in its 20th day today. yesterday, the president and republican leaders met with top democrats in what became a contentious round of discussions. an estimated 800 thousand federal employees on furlough, or working without pay, face missing a paycheck on friday. president trump will head to the southern border in texas today.

despite the ongoing shutdown -- benefits will continue for those who use food stamps. funding is secured through february. catholic charities says it will continue its services "as normal". but if the shutdown continues long-term... the organization will look at options to gather more food. if you're in need of food assistance, go to wthitv.com.

a traffic alert for drivers in vermillion county, indiana today. c-s-x officials say the railroad crossing at state road-"2-34" and "2nd street" in cayuga is closed for repair work. the crossing will remain closed until at least the end of the business day today. crews ask that you avoid the area.

the main route for many who travel between the wabash valley and southern indiana will get some much needed repairs starting in july. the indiana department of transportation is planning work on u-s- 41 "white river bridge" in southern knox county. the project will replace asphalt and fix issues with the aging structure. indot says one side of the bridge will remain open for traffic. the entire project will finish next year.