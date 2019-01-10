Clear

Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Surface high pressure continues to be the weather force above our sky for Thursday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low: 18°

Friday: A mainly sunny day with clouds increasing. Not as cold. High: 36°

Detailed Forecast: Surface high pressure continues to be the weather force above our sky for Thursday. This will keep a steady mix of sunshine and clouds around for the day. The good news: as the high continues to dominate the area, the wind will gradually taper off to a calm breeze. Friday will bring a sunny start, with increasing clouds. The beginning of our next storm system will begin to move in late Friday evening. We're getting closer to the event, and it's beginning to look as though accumulating snow will be part of the equation. By Sunday, when the system exits it is highly likely that snow will blanket the area. We're still hesitant to put out snowfall totals, but from this extreme early look 2-4" seems to appear reasonable. This forecast will update and the Storm Team 10 will continue to monitor.

Terre Haute
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 10°
Robinson
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Rockville
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Casey
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Brazil
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Marshall
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Cold with a calm breeze.
Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

