Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, but not as breezy. High: 30°

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low: 18°

Friday: A mainly sunny day with clouds increasing. Not as cold. High: 36°

Detailed Forecast: Surface high pressure continues to be the weather force above our sky for Thursday. This will keep a steady mix of sunshine and clouds around for the day. The good news: as the high continues to dominate the area, the wind will gradually taper off to a calm breeze. Friday will bring a sunny start, with increasing clouds. The beginning of our next storm system will begin to move in late Friday evening. We're getting closer to the event, and it's beginning to look as though accumulating snow will be part of the equation. By Sunday, when the system exits it is highly likely that snow will blanket the area. We're still hesitant to put out snowfall totals, but from this extreme early look 2-4" seems to appear reasonable. This forecast will update and the Storm Team 10 will continue to monitor.

