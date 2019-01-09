Speech to Text for Jordan Barnes

indiana state guard jordan barnes has been named to the lou henson award mid-season watch list... the honor goes annually to the nation's top mid-major player.... this season barnes is top on the team in scoring at 18.2 points per game....jordan also is tops on the sycamores in assist and steals... one of my favorite high school basketball rivalries in the wabash valley takes place this friday night when barr-reeve host loogootee.... the vikings enter the matchup 10-2, and fourth in the 1a polls... loogootee hasn't had the season they were expecting....the lions sit 5-9, but they are much better than their record indicates.... they've dropped a bunch of close games.... barr-reeve has owned this rivalry lately, winning nine straight over loogootee.... the vikings are once again the favorites heading into friday, but they know that doesn't mean anything in this series... they always play their best game against us. that means we have to come out and play our best game. if not they're going to end up beating us. only seven miles apart. everyone in both towns wants to win. biggest game of the year. you can tell its amped up a little bit.