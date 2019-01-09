Clear

Olney Central

Olney Central upsets #1 VU

Posted: Wed Jan 09 20:45:12 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 20:45:12 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome back... vincennes univeristy just took over the number one spot in the men's basketball junior college polls... vu hosted a very good 13-1 olney central tonight... the game featured two locals....former terre haute south star craig porter plays for vu, while former cloverdale standout jalen moore is a member of oc... porter gets the job done on both ends of the floor....one of his nine rebounds and just like his days at south he goes coast to coast....he had 14 for vu.... olney central came to play....isaiah sulack bombs away...the knights thinking upset, they were up 44-41 at the half... under two to go in the game...porter brings vu to withone one with the jumper.... six seconds to go...jalen moore was fouled on a three with oc down three... moore calmly steps to the line and knocks down all three, there is the third one to force overtime... in ot, it was the jalen moore show...look at him with the sick move to blow by the defender..... he was showing everyone why he's the reigning juco payer of the week... he stops on a dime and pops the three....he scored eight points in the extra session.... three seconds to go....oc up two....vu for the win....not going to happen, the three is no good... olney central snaps vu's 28-game homecourt winning streak.. the blue knights also had top ranked vu their first loss of the season 98-96 in ot.... jalen moore finished with 24, he scored eight of the knights nine points in the ot... < coach told me to go out there and be a killer. that's where stars are born, overtime. i took his word and went out
