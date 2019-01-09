Speech to Text for How to stay safe with a gun in your home

many of us are playing with new gadgets we received as holiday gifts. it's important to know the correct way to use those new items -- especially when we're talking about guns. news 10's jordan kudisch has some important safety information. < many people have guns... some may be using them for the first time. it doesn't matter if you're an expert.. or you're just learning how to use one. one firearm store wants to stress safety above all things. *gun shots* gun owner dave williams works at a local gun shop. he knows first hand how easy it can be to get too comfortable with a gun. "one gentleman i worked with ended up shooting himself in the leg with a "45. it's scary when it happens." williams works with steve ellis. they've seen their fair share of accidents. "this jar represents all the times it has happened. we have filled this jar up twice now with people that have come in with firearms they thought were unloaded. they simply didn't take the time to properly clear it. " each bullet was an accident that could've been dangerous. ellis shared tips so that "you" don't end up with your ow jar of "accidental" bullets. those include: treating all firearms as if they were loaded. keeping your muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times. and keeping your finger off the trigger." at the end of the day accidents can happen so keep safety in mind. "as firearm owners it is ulitmately up to us to keep ourselves and our children safe." "it can happen and when it does there are some pretty big consequences when it happens." gun shops in terre haute do offer safety classes. top guns will host a class the 17th-- .....for free! back to you. > > back to you. .....for free! back to you. >