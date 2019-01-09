Speech to Text for Public swim at the Aquatic Center

is a permanent home." a group in terre haute is still trying to find a place after the y-m-c-a pool closed. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. earlier this week we told you about vigo county schools opening it's aquatic center to the public to try and replace the "y" pool. news 10's sarah lehman talked with the group..."y" mak waves group after their meeting with the school today. she joins us now live with your continuing coverage. sarah... patrece... the pool officialy closed in september. leaving hundreds of people with no place to excersise, play or sociallize. now, facilites like the aquatic center are hoping to help. < last year vigo county school corporation superintenden t haworth announced the aquatic center would be open for lap swimming on certain days to the public. now, haworth has met with the group 'y' make waves to talk about their new found partnership. "he was very receptive to that and had many good ideas for our approach and movement forward." one of those is having high school juniors and seniors work at the center on a work release basis. that way the center could potentially be open more. brenda williams and pat bring-men are both members of the y make waves group. they've been trying for months to make some kind of pool available. "we didn't think it would take this long to be where we are now without a pool open." wednesday morning rose hulman opened up it's pool to the y-m-c-a community as well for water aerobics. they say at least 25 people showed up there. "this morning the evidence that these people really were serious about wanting water, /// these people are wanting our community pool back." williams says about 400 people used the y every day when the pool was open. she says even with the help from these other facilities its just not the same. "right now there are probably 50 people who make use of the rose hulman pool in some way and i would imagine there will probably be 50 people who make use of the lap swimming at the aquatic center so that leaves 300 people." > both ladies say they are very thankful for their partnerships with rose hulman and vigo county schools. but both facilities say if it comes down to it they're students and programs do come first. so, the y make waves group is working hard to re-open the ymca pool. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you.