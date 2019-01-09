Speech to Text for Using 600 Rubiks Cubes to make the Statue of Liberty

group made of adult learners from the community. it's hard enough to solve one rubiks cube....but imagine having to solve 600 to create one image! that's the challenge for sullivan high school students. they're trying to create a mosaic of the statue of liberty using rubik's cubes. it's part of a program called "you can do the cube." the program helps teach science...technology...engi... ng.. art.. and math... all while having fun. students have six weeks to create the image. they've been working for three days....and already have over 200 cubes solved. organizers say there are a lot of say there are a lot of applications for the exercise. [take sot outcue: come to life at: 0:20 to: 0:34 duration:0:14] "one of the things that's kind of neat... i overheard the kids talking about algorithims as they are sitting around the table solving them and i know they have that in their algebra classes. and instead of it just being pencil and paper they are actually seeing it come to life." organizers say they're on track to finish the project by the end of the month. to learn more about "you can do the cube" we've linked you to the program's website on our website...