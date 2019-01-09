Speech to Text for Mindful Eating

huddlestun.. news 10. you might be thinking about what to eat for you next meal... but you may not be "mindful" of it. "mindful eating" was the topic of a special event today at indiana state university. dr. jean kristeller is a clinical psychologist. she's the author of the book, "the joy of half a cookie." she talked to folks about the benefits of practicing mindfullness. it's a system of meditation through the day that can manage stress levels. she says being mindful when making food choices can be very valuable in the long run. "i talk about it as actually cultivating your inner gourmet. getting more pleasure from smaller amounts of food." today's event was part of the "olli group". it's a