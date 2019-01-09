Clear

Urgent care numbers are up

Posted: Wed Jan 09 15:34:42 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 15:34:42 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

when you're sick.. many people head straight to their doctor. others decide they can't wait to be seen.. that's why they make a quick visit to a walk-in clinic. it looks like more and more people are doing just that.... skipping the office and going right to urgent care. news 10's jada huddlestun is live at union hospital's convenient care center. she joins us with more from a local woman who's used convenient care when she's sick. depending on how sick you are or what's going on... depends on how long you can wait to be seen by a doctor. i spoke with dr. andreasen at union hospital today. he says many people are using convenient care so they can get in and get treated quickly. < care has been a huge help to patients like rebecca martin. she lives in carbon, indiana. she says she made a visit to convenient care a few weeks ago when she had a sinus infection. "i was miserable and i wanted to start the antibiotics as soon as i could." dr. andreasen at union health helped start the convenient care program three years ago.. "if you can't get into see your physican you can be seen in same day access you know for a 20 minute appointment." he says it's meant to help patients get medical help quickly. martin says that's why she chose to use convenient care so she didn't have to wait to get better. "i can get in much quicker and get it taken care of without waiting for an appointment to become available. dr. andreasen says it's the perk of just showing up whenever you're free during the day that draws people in. "a lot of it is economics. they can not miss work...not taking a vacation day.. you know a sick child if you can get them seen the night before. helping folks like martin get better faster."> andreasen says it's still andreasen says it's still important to make sure you see your primary care doctor at least once a year. he says things like shortness of breath.. severe abdominal and chest pain are all things that should not be treated at conveinent care. instead you should head straight to the emergency room. reporting live in downtown terre haute.. jada
