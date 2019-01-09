Clear

Woman charged after allegedly bringing gun in school

Posted: Wed Jan 09 15:21:35 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 15:21:35 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police say she took a gun inside a school...twice. police arrested "kristi vester." according to court documents... she took a gun inside eastern greene high school. a resource officer said she had a gun on her hip. documents say when he asked her to remove the holster... she told him she forgot to take it off...and she knew she wasn't supposed to have it. this is the second time officials say this happened... the first time...a teacher reported seeing vester remove a gun from her truck and put it on her hip... vester is being charged with possesion of a firearm inside a school.
