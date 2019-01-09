Clear

Sheriffs office reminds drivers to lookout for buggies after Saturday incident

Posted: Wed Jan 09 15:20:13 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 15:20:14 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

people in parke county are concerned for the safety of their amish neighbors. that's after police say a drunk-driver rear-ended a horse and buggy over the weekend. good evening and thanks for joining us... the accident happened on state road 59 near state road 2-36 the driver of the buggy is recovering. now... the community is searching for answers to help protect horse and buggy drivers in the future.. news 10s garrett brown joins us with more... the community says just one accident like this is too many. people who call parke county home want everyone to get around safely. < werner sultermann lives in parke county. he works as a amish supply hauler. an accident last week scared sultermann.. and others in the amish community. "sadness. when we first heard about it saturday evening we just really wanted to find out exactly which amish family it was. we wanted to send out our prayers and best wishes for that family." sadly... stories like this aren't new in parke county. every year the parke county sheriffs office responds to accidents involving buggies on the road. "kind of on average we have one or two accidents a year that involve amish buggies and just a fraction of those involve personal injury." the county has taken measures to warn drivers. this includes signage around highly populated amish areas. members of the amish community also have extra safety warnings on their buggies. "they also have lights that are illuminated on the front and back. they have a slow moving vehicle sign attached to them. the problem is they average five to eight miles per hour when their moving." sultermann says he would like to see more road surface around hills and turns. but the best way to avoid a future accident is to take your time.. and be alert. "just give the amish their space and be patient around them. that's all it takes. just be patient."> patient."> like i mentioned earlier police say the driver in saturday's incident was intoxicated. the parke county sheriffs office says this is another reminder to never drive while under the influence. back
Terre Haute
